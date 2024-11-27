37°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
37° Indianapolis

32-year-old man dies after found shot in Elkhart

Elkhart Police Department vehicles (Provided Photo/Elkhart, Indiana, Police Department via Facebook)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old man died at an an apartment complex where police found him shot Tuesday night, Elkhart police say.

The man was not publicly identified in a notification from Elkhart Police Department.

The city’s 911 center was notified about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting with injury in the 700 block of Monroe Street. That’s at the River Run Apartments, which are east of downtown and northeast of the intersection of Middlebury and Prairie streets.

No arrests have been made. Elkhart County Homicide Unit was investigating.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Latino-owned businesses embrace Small Business...
Multicultural News /
Indiana team of blood disorder...
Health Spotlight /
Ball State takes down Florida...
College Basketball /
Indiana State Police superintendent reflects...
Crime Watch 8 /
IU drops to 11-seed, Notre...
College Football /
Noblesville middle school student arrested...
Crime Watch 8 /
2 displaced after fire in...
Local News /
Health Spotlight | New method...
Health Spotlight /