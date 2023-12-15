Elkhart man arrested for double fatal shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — An Elkhart man was arrested Thursday morning after a double fatal shooting, according to the Elkhart Police Department.

At 12:22 a.m. Thursday, the Elkhart City 911 Communications Center received a call of a shooting with injuries in the 3100 block of Northview Drive. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department and first responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after. After arriving, officers found two injured males suffering from gunshot wounds lying in a parking lot. One of the injured males, Michael Pike, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Medical services transported the second male victim, Jalen Young, 24, to the hospital for treatment. Young was pronounced dead after arriving to the hospital.

Officers found and detained a male suspect at the scene of the incident. The suspect, identified as Christian Wall, 22, was arrested and booked into the Elkhart County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Elkhart Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.