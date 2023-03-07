Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Elkhart man charged with murder of security guard in South Bend parking garage

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Elkhart man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard inside a South Bend parking garage, the South Bend Police Department said during a Tuesday news conference.

Robert Pulliam Jr., 62, was working for a security company contracted by the South Bend government when he was shot and killed Sunday night in the Wayne Street parking garage.

Police say “an encounter” happened between Pulliam and Derrick Arnel Pratcher prior to the shooting. Pratcher, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested Monday afternoon at a park in Vandalia, Michigan, and later charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, and firearm enhancement.

Police say a photo on the security guard’s phone, taken minutes before the shooting, showed a rental vehicle and its license plate. Investigators tracked that vehicle and found Pratcher.

Pratcher on Monday was in the Cass County, Michigan, jail awaiting extradition to St. Joseph County, Indiana, South Bend police say.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department’s detective bureau at 574-235-9263. Anonymous tips can be left with Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

EPA pauses transport of toxic soil to Indiana from Ohio train derailment
I-Team 8 /
Silver Alert issued for missing 14-year-old girl
Indiana News /
Silver Alert canceled for 75-year-old missing from Avon
Local News /
Flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of fallen Indiana trooper
Indiana News /