Elkhart man charged with murder of security guard in South Bend parking garage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Elkhart man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a security guard inside a South Bend parking garage, the South Bend Police Department said during a Tuesday news conference.

Robert Pulliam Jr., 62, was working for a security company contracted by the South Bend government when he was shot and killed Sunday night in the Wayne Street parking garage.

Police say “an encounter” happened between Pulliam and Derrick Arnel Pratcher prior to the shooting. Pratcher, 33, of Elkhart, was arrested Monday afternoon at a park in Vandalia, Michigan, and later charged with murder, unlawful carrying of a handgun by a felon, and firearm enhancement.

Police say a photo on the security guard’s phone, taken minutes before the shooting, showed a rental vehicle and its license plate. Investigators tracked that vehicle and found Pratcher.

Pratcher on Monday was in the Cass County, Michigan, jail awaiting extradition to St. Joseph County, Indiana, South Bend police say.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department’s detective bureau at 574-235-9263. Anonymous tips can be left with Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.