Man dies, another critically hurt, both found shot near Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 33-year-old Elkhart man died and another man was critically injured after found shot early Sunday morning near Elkhart High School, police say.

Elkhart City 911 Communications Center about 4:40 a.m. Sunday received a 911 call about a shooting in the 700 block of County Road 3 North.

Romulo Jesus Reyes Osuna died at the crime scene.

The other man shot was taken to a hospital where he remained in critical condition, said a social media post on Sunday afternoon from Elkhart Police Department. Police did not share what may have led to the shooting, but said no arrest has been made.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Elkhart County Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

Elkhart, a city of 53,400 residents, is about 15 miles east of South Bend in northern Indiana.