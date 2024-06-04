Elkhart police: 2 teens shot in drive-thru at fast-food restaurant

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl say they were shot while in the drive-thru for a fast-food restaurant Sunday night, the Elkhart Police Department said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police found the teens with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after they went to separate hospitals. The teens were not identified in the news release.

Investigators think the shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s in the downtown area near the intersection of North Main Street and West Jackson Boulevard. That’s along the Elkhart River.

The 16-year-old says she was a passenger in a vehicle at the drive-thru when she was hit by the gunfire.

The 15-year-old says he was shot when he exited a vehicle in the drive-thru.

No arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

Police asked anyone with information to call the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or the Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.

Elkhart is a city of nearly 54,000 residents about a half-hour drive east of South Bend in northern Indiana.