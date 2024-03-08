Elkhart police arrest man who led pursuit in stolen vehicle

The side of an Elkhart Police Department vehicle belonging to the Elkhart Police Department in Elkhart, Indiana. (Photo/Elkhart PD via Facebook)

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after leading Elkhart police on a pursuit in a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Michigan.

Shortly after 5:20 a.m., Elkhart Police Department officers initiated a traffic stop near N. Nappanee St. and Kilbourn St. on a report of a stolen Pontiac Firebird, a release said.

The suspect failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit. The suspect shortly ditched the vehicle and ran on foot.

Officers with the assistance of a police dog found the suspect and took him into custody.

No further information was immediately provided.