Elkhart police arrest suspect after vehicle pursuit

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Officers with the Elkhart Police Department on Thursday arrested a male suspect after he stole a vehicle, initiated a police chase, and barricaded himself inside the vehicle, the department said in a Friday news release.

At 11:53 p.m. Thursday, an Elkhart officer initiated a pursuit of a stolen van in the area of Cassopolis St./E. Bristol St. in Elkhart. The vehicle had been reported stolen from Wisconsin. The driver of the stolen van disregarded the officer’s emergency lights and sirens, and continued to actively flee from the originating officer as other officers joined the pursuit.

Shortly after midnight, the fleeing van entered the Indiana Toll Road traveling eastbound. The pursuit ended with the vehicle stopping at the Middlebury off-ramp exit 107 on the Indiana Toll Road at 12:10 a.m. The driver of the van barricaded himself inside the vehicle and refused to exit. Officers deployed chemical irritants inside the vehicle without success. The Elkhart County Regional Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team was activated to assist. SWAT officers arrived and deployed gas inside the van without success.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., SWAT officers extracted the driver from the vehicle with the assistance of a K-9 apprehension. The driver was the only occupant of the van. The male suspect was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment, per protocol.

No other injuries were reported during this incident.