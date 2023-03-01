Elkhart police believe man hits woman with car, then he’s shot

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A man on Tuesday night hit a woman with a car and then he was shot by two male suspects, Elkhart police believe.

Elkhart Police Department officers were called about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Center Street. That’s near Grace Lawn Cemetery.

Officers found the 20-year-old man near the intersection of Center and Cemetery streets. He was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Officers also found a crashed Ford Focus car in the 1000 block of Center Street with apparent bullet holes. That’s where police encountered the 18-year-old woman. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

A police news release did not identify the man or woman.

Officers spoke to witnesses and collected evidence in the area, the release says.

Investigators think the man and woman were arguing when he entered the car and reversed it, striking a parked truck in a driveway. The man also was believed to have struck the woman with the car during the incident.

Then, investigators think, two male suspects whose identities aren’t known arrived at the Center Street location in another vehicle. One or both of the males was thought to have fired at the Ford Focus while the man was still inside, injuring him.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867 or 800-342-7867 or visit Michiana Crime Stoppers Inc.