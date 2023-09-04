Elkhart police investigating after body found on riverbank

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — Elkhart police are investigating after a body was found on the riverbank in the area of Bower St and North Riverside Drive Sunday evening.

At 6:26 p.m. Sunday, a call came in to Elkhart City 911 Communications in reference to a dead male

discovered on the riverbank near the 500 block of Bower Street and North Riverside Drive. Officers with the Elkhart Police Department and first responders were dispatched and arrived shortly thereafter. Upon arrival, officers located a partially decomposed adult male on the bank.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit will be handling the investigation. At this time, the cause and manner of death are unknown and the man’s identity is being withheld until his family has been notified.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation call the homicide unit at 574-295-2825.