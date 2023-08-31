Elkhart police seeking help in identifying individual in counterfeiting investigation

ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — The Elkhart Police Department is attempting to identify this individual in reference to a counterfeiting investigation. Counterfeiting incidents have occurred at several Michiana businesses.

(Photo Provided/Elkhart Police Department)

Police ask that anyone with information on this individual to contact Detective Lambright at 574-389-4736 or by email at susan.lambright@elkhartpolice.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted at Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-7867.