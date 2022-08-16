Indiana News

Elwood to buy bullet-resistant windshields for police vehicles after officer killed

Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz was shot and killed Sunday during a traffic stop in Madison County. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The City of Elwood will buy bullet-resistant windshields for its police vehicles less than one month after a city officer was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to the Mayor of Elwood.

The Elwood Board of Public Works and Public Safety voted unanimously Monday night to purchase the new windshields.

The initiative spearheaded by Police Chief Jason Brizendine follows the death of Officer Noah Shahnavaz on July 31.

Shahnavaz was shot through the windshield of his police cruiser during an early morning traffic stop.

The suspect, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, faces charges that include murder.

Prosecutor Rodney Cummings has scheduled a Wednesday news conference to discuss the case.

He is expected to announce whether he will seek the death penalty.