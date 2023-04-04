EPA proposes intense clean up of former Indiana smelting plant

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The Environmental Protection Agency proposed March 29 the creation of a superfund site at Federated Metals Corp Whiting in Hammond and Whiting, Indiana, about an hour southeast of Chicago.

Superfund sites are polluted locations in the United States requiring a long-term response to clean up hazardous material contaminations.

According to a statement, the state of Indiana referred the site to the EPA because the area requires long-term action. The EPA says other cleanup programs were considered but not feasible due to the extent of the contamination.

According to the EPA, Federated Metals Corp is a former smelting facility, which has contaminated sediment in a nearby lake and soil.

Elevated levels of lead and arsenic were discovered in both soil and water, according to the EPA. Officials also discovered high amounts of lead in fish and diseased swans.

EPA estimates that 130 residential properties are contaminated, and another 700 in the area still need to be sampled.

In 2021, the city of Hammond began to remediate lead contamination and has cleaned 47 residential yards since then. The city of Whiting currently does not have the funds to remedy the contaminated properties.

The EPA has not released a date when the proposal will be voted on.