Car drives off parking garage into Evansville conference center roof

Evansville first responders on the scene of a partial collapse at the Bally's Evansville Casino and Hotel on Nov. 25, 2024. WEVV 44 News reports that a car drove off a parking garage and into the roof of Bally's convention center attached to the building. (Provided Photo/WEVV 44News)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — First responders on Monday were investigating after a vehicle drove off the top floor of a parking garage and into the roof of an Evansville convention center.

The Evansville Police Department confirmed the incident on social media.

According to WEVV 44News, Evansville police and firefighters were called to the scene at

Bally’s Evansville Casino and Hotel around 9 a.m. CT on Monday.

A witness at the scene told 44News that a car drove off the top floor of the parking garage and went through the roof of Bally’s conference center.

First responders say the driver was the only occupant in the car. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

It was unclear if anyone was inside the center when the crash happened.