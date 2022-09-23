Indiana News

Evansville couple indicted after baby and toddler suffer fentanyl overdose, toddler dies

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people involved in a fentanyl trafficking ring were indicted for the death of a toddler and the non-fatal overdose of a baby.

Court papers say Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, of Evansville, obtained large amounts of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills from an unknown supply, and stored those pills inside a bedroom he shared with his girlfriend, Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24, of Evansville, at her home. Court papers say Watt continued to supply fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills that Brown would sell to her own customers.

On Oct. 26, 2021, prosecutors say two children that were living at the home, a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old girl, found a quantity of the pills stored inside the bedroom. Both children suffered a fentanyl overdose. The 3-year-old was pronounced dead the following morning, while the 1-year-old was sent to the hospital and placed on NARCAN drip.

During the investigation, investigators found over 5,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills, over $30,000 in US currency, and a firearm. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, as little as 2 milligrams of fentanyl can be fatal depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage. They say one kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people.

If convicted, Watt and Brown face 20 years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10M, and at least 5 years’ supervised release.