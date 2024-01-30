Evansville dog groomer accused of surrendering, readopting 343 puppies to resell at business

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — A Newburgh woman was arrested Monday afternoon after state police say she surrendered then readopted hundreds of pets so she could resell them after they’d been vaccinated.

Indiana State Police started investigating 35-year-old Jamie Hubiak while looking into the Warrick County Animal Control for misappropriated funds.

Detectives found that Hubiak surrendered seven black poodle pups to animal control in January 2023. After surrendering the puppies, the dogs were vaccinated, and later readopted by Hubiak on the same day.

Hubiak, who owns a pet grooming business in Evansville, then sold the puppies at the shop for $350 each. She reportedly profited over $2,400 from selling the poodles.

State police say when an animal is surrendered to the Warrick County Animal Control, it becomes the property of the county.

Since 2019, Hubiak has been suspected of surrendering and then readopting approximately 343 animals to and from animal control so she could sell them at her grooming business.

Prosecutors filed charges against Hubiak on Thursday, online court records show. Hubiak was then arrested Monday after turning herself in at the Warrick County jail, but was released after posting bond.

She was facing felony charges of theft, conspiracy to commit theft, and corrupt business influence. Prosecutors also added a misdemeanor charge of theft for Hubiak’s suspected crimes.