Indiana News

Evansville house explosion kills 3, damages 39 homes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Three people died and 39 homes were damaged in a Wednesday afternoon explosion of a house, authorities say.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths and was trying to reach their next of kin.

Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said the explosion happened shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. That’s southeast of the intersection of U.S. 41 and State Road 62.

Of the three people who died, two were in the house that exploded. The other person was in a neighboring home, Connelly said. The people suffered blunt force trauma, the fire chief said.

Connelly said one other person was taken to a hospital for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

The fire chief says his department has halted its search of the rubble for other people who may have been injured. He’s unsure if anyone else is missing, but says other victims may exist.

He said the damage to the 39 homes ranges from severe to minor. Connelly expected some residents of the neighborhood may be unable to return to their homes this week.

The cause of the explosion was not known. Connelly and Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department and Connelly said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been called in to survey the blast damage.

Evansville Police Department issued a social media post.

“Our thoughts are with those closely involved with the explosion that happened on N. Weinbach this afternoon. “As more information becomes available the respective agencies investigating will be able to provide more information. “N. Weinbach between Columbia and Oak Hill will be shut down for the foreseeable future, please plan an alternate route. “If anyone has footage of the incident, please forward a copy of the video to our Detectives Unit at whunt@evansvillepolice.com.”

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke issued statements on social media.

“With Evansville Fire Department, Evansville Police Department, Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency, AMR and Building Commission on North Weinbach Avenue. Our first responders and city departments will continue to keep residents in the Willemette Village/Wesselman Park neighborhoods safe and informed.” “Just spoke with Knight Township Trustee Kathryn Martin. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office (1116 N Weinbach Ave) will be closed for the foreseeable future due to damage.”

The Evansville school district sent out a tweet.

“There has been a house explosion a few blocks from Vogel Elementary. Thankfully, all students and staff are safe. We are working closely with EPD & EFD. Many streets in the area are closed. This may possibly impact/delay bus routes for many schools whose buses run nearby routes.”

(Provided Photo/Evansville Watch)

(Provided Photo/Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)

(Provided Photo/Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke)