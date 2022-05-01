Indiana News

Evansville man among 3 Oklahoma meteorology students killed after chasing storm

TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) — Officials says three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma.

The students were travelling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas on Friday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash.

Authorities say the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig. The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the university’s school of meteorology said, “We are deeply saddened and our sincerest condolences go out to all affected families and friends…Our community in Atmospheric and Geographic Sciences is close-knit, and our School of Meteorology is very much a family. Now, more than ever, we must come together in kindness and heartfelt support for one another. Please join us in offering thoughts and prayers for those impacted.”