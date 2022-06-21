Indiana News

Evansville man arrested after Kentucky police pursuit reaching 150 mph

HENDERSON, Ky. (WISH) — An Evansville, Indiana, man is behind bars after a police pursuit that reached more than 150 mph, Kentucky State Police say.

A Kentucky trooper first saw Meko D. Levels, 29, driving a silver Chevrolet Camaro 80 mph in a 70-mph zone about 2:30 p.m. Monday on eastbound Audubon Parkway just southeast of Henderson, Kentucky, says a news release from Kentucky police.

After the trooper tried to make a traffic stop, the car accelerated to over 150 mph to flee, the release says.

The pursuit went eastward 13 miles toward Owensboro, Kentucky. That’s where the car tried to exit onto Kentucky State Road 1554 before crashing into a guardrail. Levels then fled into a nearby woods, police say. He was later found and taken into custody in a cemetery near the State Road 1554 interchange with Audubon Parkway.

Troopers also found “a large amount of illegal drugs” scattered through the woods.

Levels faces charges of speeding, fleeing/evading 1st degree (motor vehicle), fleeing/evading (on foot), reckless driving, wanton endangerment-1st degree, disregarding a stop sign, no insurance, and failure to signal, the release says.

Levels was placed in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro. Onlne jail records show he’s also facing charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense; and tampering with physical evidence.