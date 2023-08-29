Evansville man sentenced 21 years after recording himself sexually abusing 4-year-old

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man was sentenced to over two decades after recording himself sexually abusing a 4-year-old girl in 2017.

Michael Hines, 39, was sentenced to 21 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to production and attempted production of child sexual abuse material, according to a news release Tuesday.

Court docs say on May 17, 2017, Hines used his smartphone to record videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with a minor, who was 4 years old at the time.

“The sexual abuse of a toddler is as heinous a crime as a person can commit,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The public and the victim are safer today because this defendant will spend many years in federal prison. I commend the work of the FBI, the Evansville Police Department, and our federal prosecutor to ensure that this dangerous pedophile is held accountable for his actions.”

Hines was also ordered to serve 10 years of probation following his release and must register as a sex offender.

“This sentence ensures the defendant can no longer prey on innocent children, and our community will be a much safer place without him on the streets,” said FBI Indianapolis Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton in a release.“We are committed to working alongside valued partners like the Evansville Police Department to protect our children from predators such as this.”