Evansville motorcyclist arrested after overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 23-year-old motorcyclist was arrested for resisting law enforcement and reckless driving Friday night, according to Indiana State Police.

At 11:50 p.m. officers located a black 2019 Yamaha motorcycle traveling south at a high rate of speed and passing another vehicle. The motorcycle was clocked by the radar at 60 in the 45 mile per hour zone, police said.

According to police, an officer attempted to stop the motorcycle, but the rider, Charles Fairbanks, from Evansville, accelerated and turned east on Columbia reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour before turning north onto Main Street. Fairbanks disregarded multiple stop signs and eventually turned east on Bob Griese Pass, and then north on Heidelbach Avenue. Fairbanks then turned west on Diamond Avenue, north on First Avenue, west on West Buena Vista Road and north on Fulton Avenue before crashing in the 7800 block of Darmstadt Road.

Officers treated Fairbanks until emergency medical services arrived.

According to ISP, Fairbanks was taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital for minor injuries.

Once he was released from the hospital, he was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is being held without bond, police said.

Evansville is about 172 miles from Indianapolis.