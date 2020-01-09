Evansville police searching for father in connection to infant’s death

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities in Evansville are searching for a father after his infant was found unresponsive at a home in Evansville and later died.

According to the Evansville Police Department, Jacob Bengert left his home in the 1300 block of E. Illinois in Evansville Thursday morning before emergency responders came to his home to check on his infant who was unresponsive.

“Upon arriving on scene, it was obvious that the infant was deceased,” said the police department in a release posted to their Facebook page.

Police say the infant’s mother was at the scene and spoke with officers.

Bengert is 28 years old and was last seen wearing a blue New England Patriots shirt, black jogging pants and black and green Nike shoes.

He is believed to be in the 1300 block of East Illinois and he may be suicidal and he could be armed.

Anyone with information about Bengert’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and report his location to authorities.