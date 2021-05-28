Indiana News

Evansville woman pleads guilty to absentee ballot charge

Absentee ballots are seen on Sept. 26, 2020, in Cobb County, Ga. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
by: Associated Press
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Evansville woman has pleaded guilty to illegally mailing hundreds of absentee voter applications before the 2020 Indiana primary election.

Jan Reed, 69, entered the plea Thursday to a single felony count of unauthorized absentee ballot in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

Prosecutors say Reed mailed the absentee ballot applications with instructions leaving voters no choice but to participate in the Democratic Party’s primary.

Reed is due to be sentenced Tuesday. A judge could sentence her to between six months and 2-1/2 years.

