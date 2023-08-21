Evansville zoo welcomes baby howler monkey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A baby howler monkey has arrived at the Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville, Indiana.

The Evansville zoo released the following statement on it’s Facebook page:

“IT’S A BOY!

Meet Taavi (tah vee), our baby Howler monkey. His name was picked by his care team from the Mayan language and it translates to “adored one”. We have to say, he is pretty adorable.

When primates are born they are hard to sex, because they cling to their mothers until they’re comfortable to begin exploring on their own. Once they venture away from the mom, the vet team is able to examine the baby and identify its sex. Although he is tan/white currently, since he is a male this will change as his hormones change. Male Howler monkeys turn a coal black color as they age. They are born with the same color of their mother so they blend in at a young age.

The Howley monkey family awaits your visit in the Amazonia Rainforest.”

The Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden is open 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday through Saturday 365 days a year.