Evolve Indy to host Blackout Addiction 5K Glow Run in Terre Haute

A Blackout Addiction event. (Photo Provided/Evolve Indy)
by: Demie Johnson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Evolve Indy recovery center’s co-founder Marty Norman is giving back to the community where he found sobriety in 2014.

On Friday, Norman will host the Blackout Addiction 5K Glow Run in Terre Haute.

The event will feature motivation speakers, many of whom have struggled with addiction, plus live music and dancing.

The run is a family event, where participants are encouraged to get covered in paint and wear glow-in-the-dark accessories while walking, jogging or running around a 5K course.

Tickets include a T-shirt and a glow necklace. All proceeds raised at the run will go to the Wabash Valley Recovery Alliance, a nonprofit that provides free addiction recovery support and advice. More information is available at martynormanlive.com.

