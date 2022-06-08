Indiana News

Ex-Franklin College president gets 6 years for child enticement, porn

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (AP) — The former president of Franklin College has been sentenced to six years in prison after pleading no contest to child enticement and other charges following his arrest in a Wisconsin sex crime sting.

A Door County judge sentenced 58-year-old Thomas Minar on Monday. He pleaded no contest in March to one count of child enticement and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors say Minar was arrested in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, in January 2020, while trying to meet someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy but who was actually an undercover police officer after a sexually explicit chat through an online dating site.

Minar, who was named the school’s president in July 2015, was later fired.