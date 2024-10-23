Former North Vernon police officer arrested for child pornography

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former officer with North Vernon Police Department is accused of using a social media app to solicit nude photos from an underage girl.

Jaydan Vanosdol, 22, was arrested Tuesday for possession of child pornography, according to Indiana State Police.

Detectives at the state police post in Versailles opened an investigation in August after Vanosdol was accused of “inappropriate conduct.”

During the investigation, detectives learned Vanosdol was communicating with the victim through a social media app and the two had exchanged nude pictures.

The Jennings County prosecutor reviewed the case and a warrant was issued for Vanosdol’s arrest.

He was arrested Tuesday without incident and transported to the Jennings County Jail. An initial hearing date has not been set.

Vanosdol was suspended from the North Vernon Police Department at the start of the investigation and fired before his arrest, according to state police.

A booking photo was not immediately available.