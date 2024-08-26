Ex-sheriff to go to prison after he pleads guilty to corruption

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A former Clark County sheriff will spend up to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to multiple felonies after he was arrested for corrupt business practice in November.

The change came Monday morning during a hearing for former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel was arrested and charged with 15 felonies, including official misconduct, ghost employment, and obstruction of justice in November 2023. Officials previously reported the crimes happened both during his time as sheriff and after.

Noel has also been ordered to pay more than $3 million in restitution to the Utica Volunteer Firefighters Association, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana Department of Revenue, and Indiana State Police.

After his arrest, Noel had pleaded not guilty.

In February and March, Noel’s wife and daughter were arrested and charged with similar felonies, including tax evasion and theft. Their trial is scheduled for October.