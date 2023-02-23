Indiana News

Exchange of gunfire after fight leaves boy dead in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A boy was found fatally shot in a residential area after a neighbor heard gunshots, Fort Wayne police say.

Police did not immediately reveal the boy’s age.

Shortly after 4:05 p.m. Thursday, the Fort Wayne Police Department was sent to the 4500 block of McMillen Park Drive for a shooting. A resident said someone had possibly been shot in her yard.

Police found the boy in the yard, where he died.

Investigators think that a fight and an exchange of gunfire happened nearby. The boy then fled to the resident’s yard.

Police found a firearm near the boy.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or use the free P3 Tips app.