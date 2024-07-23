Explore local goods from 90 businesses at the Indiana Grown Marketplace during state fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Grown Marketplace at the Indiana State Fair will bring together products from 90 local businesses, showcasing 407 items for fairgoers to explore and purchase in one convenient location.

According to a release, the multi-week event will allow people to discover and shop local products at the Indiana Grown Marketplace within The Mercantile at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

“Getting a taste of Indiana has never been easier,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development, in a release. “If you are looking for quality products created by people who care about their craft, look no further than the Indiana Grown Marketplace.”

The storefront solely features products grown, processed, packaged, or produced in Indiana with product samples available to taste each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting at 11 a.m.

“The state fair always brings the best Hoosiers have to the table; the same can be said for the Indiana Grown Marketplace given that all products were cultivated with Hoosier care,” said Don Lamb, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture in a release. “I hope you join us at the Indiana Grown Marketplace to experience the excellence of Indiana Grown producers for yourself.”

The marketplace offers a diverse selection of products including sauces, cookies, fudge, teas, and popcorn, as well as, body care items such as handcrafted soap, natural bath bombs, laundry detergents, lotions, and more.

The Indiana State Fair is scheduled from Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 18 (closed on Mondays). The Mercantile building, previously known as the Agriculture/Horticulture building, welcomes visitors from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is situated to the right of the Midway on the west side of the fairgrounds.