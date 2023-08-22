FAA plans runway safety meetings at two Indiana airports

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Federal Aviation Administration plans to hold runway safety meetings at two Indiana airports by the end of September.

The meetings, known formally as Runway Safety Action Team meetings, focus on identifying unique risks to surface safety at airports and trying to eliminate “close calls.”

The meetings will be held at the Monroe County Airport and Terre Haute Regional Airport.

There have been several “close calls” at airports across the nation this year.

In January, a plane crossing a runway at a New York airport and a plan preparing for takeoff nearly collided.

In March, there was another close call at Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C.

These incidents led Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to call on FAA officials at a safety summit to find the “root causes” of the near misses.