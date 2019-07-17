Fair Oaks Farms animal abuse suspect leaves jail

KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A suspect in the Fair Oaks Farms animal abuse case is now out of jail.

Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez bonded out Wednesday.

A Newton County judge agreed to reduce his bond after his partner took the stand to testify for him. She said he is the only supporter for their family.

Gardozo-Vasquez was one of three people accused of abusing animals at the northern Indiana dairy farm. The abuse was caught on undercover video and released to the public.

Authorities are still looking for the other two suspects.