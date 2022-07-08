Indiana News

Families of dead sue Indiana funeral home being investigated

(WISH Photo, File)
by: ARLEIGH RODGERS, Associated Press
(AP) — Two families are suing a southern Indiana funeral home where police found more than 30 bodies, including some that were badly decomposed.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Clark Superior Court No. 6, Cynthia Faye Cook and Jeffrey Lorey allege that Lankford Funeral Home in Jeffersonville gave them misleading information about the remains of their daughter, Nicole Dallas Lorey.

They say the funeral home’s director, Randy Lankford, told them the company didn’t have a container in which to send her remains.

The family of James “Mike” Settle alleges Lankford gave them similar reasons for not sending them his remains.

The families’ lawyer, Larry Wilder, told The Associated Press on Thursday that other families are expected to join the suit.

