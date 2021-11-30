Indiana News

Family dies in triple homicide-suicide in Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — Four family members died in a a triple homicide and suicide on Monday night in a house just outside Fort Wayne.

Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of shots fired about 9 p.m. Monday at the house in the 7100 block of West Cook Road. That’s between U.S. 33 and O’Day Road, about a mile northwest of the Fort Wayne city limits.

The Allen County coroner on Tuesday identified the victims as Mark A. Long, 50; his wife, Lisa Renee Long, 45; their daughter, Mahala Long, 15; and her brother, Samuel Mason Long, 20. The husband, wife and daughter died of homicide, while the son and brother committed suicide.

Deputies and emergency medical crews arrived to find all four dead in the house house. A witness got out of the home, and police were interviewing that person, Cpl. Adam Griffith told news media outside the home on Monday night. The witness was not injured. It was unknown how the witness was related to the Longs.

The shooting is not believed to be a danger to public safety.