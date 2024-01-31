Search
Family-friendly fun: Where to go in Columbus, Indiana

Indianapolis Mom: A family day to trip Columbus, Indiana

by: Jeremy Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we continue to see dreary conditions outdoors, it can become difficult to find fun, family-friendly places to go.

Anne Beal with Indianapolis Moms says Columbus, Indiana is a quick trip for families wanting to get out of the house and offers a number of places for you and your children to enjoy.

“My family has enjoyed going down to Columbus a couple times of year for a day trip. It’s really simple and easy,” Beal said.

  1. Kidscommons
    • Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2 p.m.-5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
    • Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. & 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2 p.m. -5 p.m.
    • The facility is closed midday for cleaning and sanitization.
    • Kids 18 months and under are free
    • Children 2 and up are $9. ($2 discounts are available for veterans, seniors, and teachers).

Kidscommons is Columbus, Indiana’s Community Children’s Museum. It has everything from STEM style and science-based learning play to a real life-sized house where children can explore how a home runs on its resources. There is also a themed floor related to camping and some great younger-aged learning play opportunities as well.

  1. The Commons
  • Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.
  • Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m.– 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.
  • Toddler Area (ages 6 months – 2 years)
  • Preschool Area (ages 2 – 5 years)
  • School Age Area (ages 5 – 12 years)
  • Lucky Climber (ages 5 – 12 years)

The Commons is a free indoor playground directly across the street from the Columbus Community Children’s Museum. It features a huge indoor climbing structure with tables for parents and a play area that is visible to kids from any angle.

