Family-friendly fun: Where to go in Columbus, Indiana
Indianapolis Mom: A family day to trip Columbus, Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As we continue to see dreary conditions outdoors, it can become difficult to find fun, family-friendly places to go.
Anne Beal with Indianapolis Moms says Columbus, Indiana is a quick trip for families wanting to get out of the house and offers a number of places for you and your children to enjoy.
“My family has enjoyed going down to Columbus a couple times of year for a day trip. It’s really simple and easy,” Beal said.
- Kidscommons
- Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 2 p.m.-5 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. & 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m. -5 p.m.
- The facility is closed midday for cleaning and sanitization.
- Kids 18 months and under are free
- Children 2 and up are $9. ($2 discounts are available for veterans, seniors, and teachers).
Kidscommons is Columbus, Indiana’s Community Children’s Museum. It has everything from STEM style and science-based learning play to a real life-sized house where children can explore how a home runs on its resources. There is also a themed floor related to camping and some great younger-aged learning play opportunities as well.
- The Commons
- Monday-Thursday: 10 a.m.– 9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: 7 a.m.– 9 p.m.
- Sunday: 10 a.m.– 8 p.m.
- Toddler Area (ages 6 months – 2 years)
- Preschool Area (ages 2 – 5 years)
- School Age Area (ages 5 – 12 years)
- Lucky Climber (ages 5 – 12 years)
The Commons is a free indoor playground directly across the street from the Columbus Community Children’s Museum. It features a huge indoor climbing structure with tables for parents and a play area that is visible to kids from any angle.
For a full list of attractions and accommodations, click here.