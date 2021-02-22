Family, friends remember Air Force pilot from Indiana who died in jet crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Family and friends are remembering an Air Force pilot from Indiana who died in a jet crash on Friday.

Scot Ames Jr., 24, from Pekin, Indiana, was with the 50th Flying Training Squadron at Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi.

Ames was training a student pilot from the Japanese Air Self Defense Force when the T-38C Talon trainer aircraft crashed near Montgomery, Alabama.

His family said they are completely devastated and in shock. Ames will be remembered by them as a hometown hero with big dreams.

People who knew him well said he was a loving friend and husband with an amazing smile, and he was the life of the party.

Lt. Col. Stephen Pippel flew with Ames in his squadron and is responsible for speaking for Ames family.

He said he will remember Ames for his love of flying and achieving his dreams.

“He lived life to the fullest. He never missed an opportunity to stay positive about something or try and make the people around him enjoy life and be better people themselves. The fact that he was setting that as an example in his own life is huge,” said Pippel.

The family said they are requesting privacy as they go through this tough time and they are grateful for the support from the community.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Memorial services and funeral arrangements had not been released on Sunday night.