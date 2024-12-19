Child dies, 5 others injured from fatal house fire

FOWLER, Ind. (WISH) — A family was trapped in a house fire that killed one child and put three children and their parents into the hospital.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office said the fire happened just before midnight Dec. 17. They were called to a report of a house fire with the family trapped at a home on 600 North, northeast of Fowler, Indiana.

Four children and their parents, Dolores Moreno-Lazo and Keyry Haro-Ortega, were taken to the hospital. Officers said that 11-year-old Yuliana Haro-Ortega was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.