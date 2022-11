Indiana News

Fatal accident under investigation in Bartholomew County, SR 11 closed

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Bartholomew officials say they believe a person died after getting hit by a train Sunday on State Road 11.

Officials say that it appears that the victim was stuck by the train at Dawson St. and SR 11.

Sheriff Matt Myers is asking people to avoid the area so that police can complete their investigation.

No further information has been provided at this time.