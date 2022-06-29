Indiana News

Fatal crash of 2 semis closes I-70 in both directions near Terre Haute

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — One person died after two semis crashed on I-70 on Tuesday night, Indiana Department of Transportation says.

I-70 was closed in both directions, according to an alert on the INDOT Traffic Wise map at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday. One semi caught fire, according to a tweet from INDOT’s West Central division. The cleanup was expected to take hours, INDOT says. Initially, a reopening time of 2 a.m. Wednesday was given.

The crash happened between North Clay County roads 200 East and 300 East, about 12 miles east of Terre Haute.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the Cloverdale exit for U.S. 231, according to state police. INDOT had earlier reported traffic was being diverted at the Putnamville exit for State Road 243.

Indiana State Police and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office were investigating, according to Sgt. Matt Adams of the state police. Authorities had provided no additional information by 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.