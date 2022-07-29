Indiana News

Fatal crash of semi closes I-65 SB lanes in southern Indiana

A fatal crash on Thursday night on I-65 in Austin, Indiana, closed the northbound lanes sometime before 7:25 p.m., according to state authorities. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal crash on Thursday night on I-65 in southern Indiana closed southbound lanes sometime before 7:25 p.m., according to state authorities.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls tweeted that the crash involved a single vehicle. A photo from Huls’ tweet showed a semitractor-trailer in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes had hit the concrete support of an overpass.

The crash happened at an overpass at the interchange for State Road 256 in the city of Austin in Scott County, according to information from the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT initially said all southbound lanes and one of the two northbound lanes of I-65 were closed. The southbound lanes were expected to remain closed until about 3:15 a.m. Friday, but traffic is being diverted at the interchange via its ramps. INDOT tweeted at 9:18 p.m. that northbound lanes had reopened.

No information was immediately available on the person who died, or a possible cause of the crash. The photo from Huls showed wet pavement, but it was not know if the weather played a role.