Indiana News

Fatal crash takes the life of 1 man on US 40 in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A man died early Saturday morning from a crash that caused his vehicle to catch on fire, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department.

At 2:00 a.m. the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department officers were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just East of Greenfield.

Andy Bundy, 24, was traveling eastbound on US 40 toward Knightstown driving a 2017 Ford Fusion. The vehicle left the roadway, crashed through residential fencing and struck a large tree. This caused the vehicle to catch fire at approximately 4100 E. US 40.

Officers arrived on scene and found a single vehicle that was crashed and on fire, police said. First responding officers attempted to enter the vehicle to remove Bundy, but the flames were too hot. He was identified and removed after the fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

Officers immediately called for the Hancock County Fatal Accident Crash Team to respond.

Bundy died at the scene.

It is not known at this time why the vehicle left the roadway. It is also not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor, or if a seatbelt was used.

An autopsy will be performed and this investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash and how Bundy died, police said.

A portion of US 40 was closed for approximately three hours while officers investigated and cleared the scene.