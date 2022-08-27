Indiana News

Fatal single-vehicle crash takes the life of 1

by: Alexis Mitchell
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning after striking a tree on the property of a middle school, according to Fort Wayne Police.

According to police, at 5:54 a.m. at the 2100 block of Lake Avenue, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Avenue and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School.

The man was given care at the scene by paramedics, and died a short time later at a local hospital, according to police.

This crash remains under investigation.

A name has not yet been released from the coroner’s office at this time.

