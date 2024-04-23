Fatal three-vehicle crash closes I-65 near Scottsburg; drivers asked to avoid area

A fatal crash involving three vehicles closed the southbound lanes of I-65 north of Scottsburg for several hours on the morning of April 23, 2024. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police via X)

AUSTIN, Ind. (WISH) — A fatal, fiery crash involving three vehicles early Tuesday morning has closed a part of I-65 north of Scottsburg in Scott County.

Indiana State Police didn’t provide information on how many people died or if there were any other injuries.

Sgt. Carey Huls with the Indiana State Police said on X that the crash happened near the 33-mile marker on I-65 southbound sometime early Tuesday morning. INDOT also said there was at least one vehicle on fire.

Traffic was being diverted off Exit 34 near Austin onto U.S. 31 southbound. Huls says anyone traveling toward Louisville should seek alternate routes.

At 5:12 a.m., traffic was expected to be closed for the next three hours.