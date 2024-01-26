Father arrested after he called 911 to say infant son was dead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 25-year-old father from Evansville was arrested after his 6-month-old son was found dead Thursday at their home, the Vanderburgh County sheriff says.

Shane Hedrick was preliminarily charged with domestic battery against a family member less than 14; neglect of a dependent causing death; and neglect of a dependent, said a news release from Sheriff Noah Robinson. Hedrick was being held without bond pending a court appearance.

Hedrick at 10:25 a.m. Thursday called 911 to report he’d found his son dead in his crib. Hedrick’s home is in northwestern Vanderburgh County.

Hedrick later told investigators he’d struck and injured the infant during the early morning hours.

The sheriff said in the release, “Deputies found the conditions in the home deplorable which included clutter, trash and debris, insect activity, and animal urine and feces.”