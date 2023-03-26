Father dead, daughter injured after hit-and-run in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — A man is dead after a hit-and-run incident Saturday night in Seymour, Indiana, about an hour southeast of Bloomington.

Seymour Police received a report at 10:46 p.m. Saturday of an unconscious person lying in the road in the 600 block of S. Vine St. When officers arrived to the area, they located a man who showed no signs of life.

Officers provided assistance to the man until medics arrived.

Shortly after, police received another 911 call where an individual claimed the man and his daughter had been hit by a dark-colored passenger car.

Investigators determined that the father and daughter were crossing the street when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver fled the scene without stopping.

The father and daughter were transported to Schenck Medical Center, where the father was pronounced dead. The daughter was treated for injuries to her face, hand, and leg.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.