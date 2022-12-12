Indiana News

FBI: 132 hate crime incidents in Indiana in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There were 132 incidents of bias or hate crimes in Indiana in 2021, the 2021 FBI Hate Crimes Report released on Monday said.

The 2021 FBI hate crime statistics are based on data received from 198 of 344 law enforcement agencies in the state, according to the FBI.

Sixty percent of the incidents in Indiana were based on race, ethnicity, or ancestry, followed by religion.

The top category of bias was “anti-black or African American,” the report says.

Twenty-four incidents of bias were based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The most common type of crime was intimidation, followed by vandalism.

Twenty-five hate or bias crimes happened in Indianapolis. There were 11 incidents in Hammond and seven in Westfield.

Data from the FBI’s 2021 Hate Crimes report

“Today, the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program released 2021 statistics about bias-motivated incidents throughout the nation. The 2021 data, submitted by 11,834 law enforcement agencies, provide information about the offenses, victims, offenders, and locations of hate crimes. This is the first year the annual hate crimes statistics are reported entirely through the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Compared to the previous crime data collection system, NIBRS collects significantly more detailed data for each individual criminal incident. Law enforcement agencies submitted incident reports involving 7,262 criminal incidents and 8,673 related offenses as being motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender, and gender identity. Highlights of Hate Crime Statistics, 2021, follow. (Due to rounding, percentage breakdowns may not add up to 100%.),” the FBI said in a Monday statement about the national report.