FILE – In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting a search at the Muncie Sanitary District offices at the town’s city hall.

According to the FBI, the search is in relation to a multi-year and ongoing investigation.

No other information about the investigation was provided.

This story will be updated once more info becomes available.