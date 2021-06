Indiana News

FBI investigating after security guard shot, killed during Gary bank robbery

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A security guard was fatally shot during a bank robbery in Gary on Friday afternoon.

The FBI is now leading the investigation into the shooting.

Investigators are currently searching for two suspects.

The shooting happened just after 2:15 p.m. at First Midwest Bank in the 1900 block of West Ridge Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is made available.