Indiana News

FBI to provide update on missing 11-month-old

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WISH) – On Thursday morning, the Federal Bureau of Investigation will provide an update on the missing 11-month-old.

The child, Mercedes Lain, was last seen Saturday morning in Mishawaka, Indiana.

The FBI says her parents left her Thursday night with Justin Miller. Then they say the parents reported her missing Sunday.

Miller and her parents – Tiffany Coburn and Kenny Lain – have all been arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent.

The 10:30 a.m. press conference will be live on WISHTV.com, the WISH-TV app and the WISH-TV Facebook page.