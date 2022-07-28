Indiana News

Federal appeals court approves Indiana law requiring parental notification for abortions

An ultrasound machine sits next to an exam table in an examination room at Whole Woman's Health of South Bend on June 19, 2019 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal appeals court says Indiana can immediately begin a new abortion restriction that has been blocked for five years.

The law, blocked by a federal judge in 2017, requires parental notification in all cases of abortion by females under the age of 18.

It eliminated nearly all provisions of abortion judicial bypass, which allowed some girls under the age of 18 to convince a judge to allow them to get an abortion without the consent of a parent.

The appeals court order handed down Thursday cites the Supreme Court Dobbs’ decision, which overturned the right to an abortion.