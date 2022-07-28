Federal appeals court approves Indiana law requiring parental notification for abortions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal appeals court says Indiana can immediately begin a new abortion restriction that has been blocked for five years.
The law, blocked by a federal judge in 2017, requires parental notification in all cases of abortion by females under the age of 18.
It eliminated nearly all provisions of abortion judicial bypass, which allowed some girls under the age of 18 to convince a judge to allow them to get an abortion without the consent of a parent.
The appeals court order handed down Thursday cites the Supreme Court Dobbs’ decision, which overturned the right to an abortion.