Indiana News

Federal judge allows challenge to Indiana ballot access law to continue

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal judge in Indianapolis says a challenge to the state’s ballot access law can proceed.

The judge rejected a request from state leaders to dismiss the suit.

The lawsuit, led by the state’s Libertarian and Green parties, challenges Indiana’s rules for ballot access for minor parties and independent candidates.

Among the current rules: any party getting 2% of the vote in the Secretary of State’s race is guaranteed general election ballot placement, and if the party receives 10%, the election can show up on the primary ballot.

The judge says the lawsuit requires a “fact-intensive” review.

Jeff Maurer, a Carmel entrepreneur and the Libertarian Party’s nominee for secretary of state, told News 8’s Garrett Bergquist in September that the state’s election laws need to be changed to make it easier for independent and third-party candidates to get on the ballot.

“Our community is not as simple as left or right, blue or red. We are a tapestry of people,” he said. “Let’s get more people and causes on the ballot so you have more choices.”